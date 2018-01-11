Rapist, murderer of Zainab will be awarded exemplary punishment: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Literary History Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet today said “The rapist and murderer of the innocent girl in Kasur will be awarded exemplary punishment for his wickedness and we are standing with the affected family.”

Her murder is an extremely shameful and condemnable act. The beast who committed this heinous crime deserves the harshest possible punishment.

Zainab was kidnapped six days ago from Road Kot when her parents left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. The girl was strangled to death after being raped. Police officers recovered her body from a garbage heap near Zaki Ada.

Her funeral prayer was led by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Tahir-ul-Qadri and offered by flocks of people.

Many politicians, activists condemned the death of the young girl and urged to bring the culprits to justice in tweets that flooded Twitter.

It is to be mentioned here that as many as 12 children have been killed after rape in Kasur in one year whereas police officers have killed three people involved in such criminal activities.

Orignally published by NNI