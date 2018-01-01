Rapist of 6-yr, girl to be hanged

Srinagar

A trial court in Srinagar on Saturday awarded death penalty to convict Farooq Ahmed Pinzoo for raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in 2005.

“Convict is awarded capital punishment. He shall be hanged till death,” the court said, referring to various Supreme Court Judgments to term the crime as rarest of rare.

Second Additional Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar, Tahir Khurshid Raina, awarded the death penalty to Farooq Ahmad Pinzoo of Mehjoor Nagar, Srinagar, after public prosecutor Mujeeb Andrabi pleaded before the court that the accused be given the severest punishment as he had raped and killed the little minor gruesomely. “The accused be hanged to death so that others may take a note of these gruesome incidents,” the lawyer said.

The judge said it was unpardonable “that a little doll of just six years of age, who was yet to bloom and add to the beauty of the world, was crushed to death in the most horrendous and barbaric manner in the year 2005 by the accused/convict.”

He added that after committing this highly detestable act of extreme depravity, the accused wrapped the girl’s dead body in a sack and threw it in a trench to conceal it from the eyes of people around.

“When all members of the said locality were searching for the girl, he was a mute spectator… This incident sent a shockwave in the entire area and everyone came out to search for her and pray for her safe recovery. Finally, on fifth day since she went missing, she was recovered from the trench in a sack,” the judge said.

The judge added that thousands of people assembled on the spot and when they saw the girl’s body, there was condemnation all around and an outcry to nab the culprit.

“Public discontentment was so huge that police had to install a special camp there and after a month’s time they succeeded in nabbing the culprit, who was none else but the resident of the same locality whom the deceased of tender age would have treated with respect and as a custodian of her life,” the judge said.—KR