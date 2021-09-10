Rapid PCR test fees reduced at Islamabad airport

Rs.5,000 has been fixed as a fee for the Rapid PCR test for the passengers traveling the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Islamabad airport on Thursday.

According to the details, the fee for the rapid antigen test for passengers going to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi has been reduced for the airlines and fixed at Rs.5,000.

The Civil Aviation Authority has said that all the passengers willing to travel to UAE can get their rapid PCR test to diagnose COVID-19 at the fees of Rs.5,000. In this regard, all the laboratories at the airport have been formally info-

rmed.

It may be recalled that the charges of Rapid PCR at Faisalabad International Airport had also been reduced from Rs.6,500 to Rs 5,000 earlier, after which those going to UAE would be able to take the test for

Rs.5,000.

It may be recalled that the UAE Authority had issued a new guideline on rapid antigen test for the citizens of Pakistan, India, Nepal, Nigeria and Sri Lanka.

The new guidelines increased the test time from 4 to 6 hours and stated that all airlines would be required to comply with the new directive, requiring passengers to undergo a rapid PCR test before arriving in the UAE.