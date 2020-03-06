Rapid dev of merged districts top priority: CM

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister said that rapid development of merged districts was the top priority of present government adding all concerned authorities must work out of the box to implement the development plan in merged districts in a speedy pace. The Chief Minister further directed that work should be initiated on war footing for the solarization of District and Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals and schools of merged districts and added that work on the construction of sports complexes be started in all the merged districts to promote sport activities in the areas.

He was chairing a meeting held here on Friday to review the progress and implementation of Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP) projects

As many as 168 different developmental projects have been initiated in the Newly Merged Districts under the AIP with the aim to bring these areas at par with other developed districts of the province at an accelerated pace. So far 41% of the funds allocated for merged districts under the AIP during the current financial year have been utilized. To improve service delivery in health sector a major scheme has been approved for the provision of medical equipments in District and Tehsil Headquarters hospitals of the merged Areas. Similarly, work on the rehabilitation of damaged schools in the tribal districts has been initiated and work orders have already been issued to this effect.

The meeting reviewed in detail the progress made so far on the developmental projects under AIP launched for the sustainable development of merged districts. Obstacles hindering the smooth implementation of some of the scheme were also flagged at the forum and important decisions were made to resolve them.