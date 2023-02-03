Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from international football with France.

The 29-year-old announced his decision in a heartfelt post across his social media pages.

“Representing our beautiful country for a decade has been one of the greatest honours of my life,” Varane said in a statement.

“Every time I wore that special blue jersey I felt an immense sense of pride, the duty to give everything, to play with my heart and to win every time we took the field”

“I’ve been thinking about it for several months and I decided that it was the right time for me to retire from international football.”

Raphael Varane went on to represent France 93 times since making his debut back in 2013, becoming one of the keystones in their side.

The defender managed to win the 2018 World Cup with Les Bleus and almost helped his side defend their title in Qatar in 2022. Varane also won the 2021 Nations League title with his international side.

His decision comes just weeks out from his captain Hugo Lloris also announcing his decision to call time on his international career with coach Didier Deschamps content with their announcements.

“Raphael believes he has reached the end of his adventure with the French team. I’ve been in a similar situation to him, I understand his arguments and respect his decision” Deschamps said in a statement.

With Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano and Jules Kounde, among others, ready to take up the mantle, France are in good hands despite losing Varane.