Rapes in India

The heinous crime of rape is spreading like a plague in our Indian society, which is absolutely unacceptable. Those people who involve themselves in this nature of crime should be severely reprimanded. The law in this regard requires being more stringent. Such offences should be punishable with such severe punishment that people who involve in such heinous crimes should shiver before even thinking of committing such an offense. I don’t understand why there is so much flexibility in India for such detestable offences and there ought to be strict punitive actions against the rapists

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Related