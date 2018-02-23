Rape victims from Kunanposhpora to Shopian want justice

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has deplored that mass rape victims of Kunanposhpora are continuously denied justice on the institutional level and the culprit army soldiers are rooming free even after 27 years of the shame incident.

The DFP General Secretary, Maulana Muhammad Abdullah Tari, in a statement issued in Srinagar described the Kunanposhpora mass rape incident as a proof of war crimes committed by the Indian forces, urged the international bodies to probe it so that the culprits are penalized and justice is done.

The Kunanposhpora incident occurred on February 23, 1991, when Indian troops raped scores of women during a siege and search operation.

Maulana Tari said that the human rights organizations including Human Rights Watch have reported that the number of raped women could be as high as 100. He said the High Court of the territory has stayed re-investigation in the incident which speaks volumes about the denial of justice by the institutions. “Even after 27 years of the inhuman and beastly act in Kunanposhpora, the involved army officer or personnel have not been brought to book. This case is deliberately hushed up and the successive regimes have played a criminal role in this regard as till date they never made any sincere attempt against the culprits,” he deplored.

Maulana Tari said India has been using rape as a war weapon against the freedom-loving Kashmiris and irony is that New Delhi is successfully deceiving international community about the situation of occupied Kashmir.—KMS