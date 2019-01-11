Rape attempt in hospital

It is saddening news for the entire nation that rape culture is so common everywhere in Pakistan, also it is putting a bad impact on the lives of people. Recently a member of the medical care unit, allegedly attempted to rape a female patient who had been admitted for her delivery in Kotli District Headquarters Hospital, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. It is not the first case of this kind; many such horrific events occurred in the hospitals earlier also. On November 26, a woman was allegedly sedated and raped at a hospital in Lahore when she went to a local hospital for treatment for pain in connection with treatment.

Once in the ICU of the largest hospital of Islamabad, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), a male nurse of the hospital allegedly tried to rape a 22-year old patient when she was admitted for her delivery. It is harsh to mention that patients and female nurses are always the victims of such heartbreaking acts, but unfortunately no strict action is taken against such cruel people to prevent such acts in hospitals. It is my humble request to the government and concerned authorities to take a serious action against the guilty for the sake of justice.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN

Via email

