Rape a dreadful crime

Views from Srinagar

Syed Arsalan Abid

RAPE is a crime with dreadful effects on survivors. It has been categorised as a “beginning of a nightmare”. The consequences include depression, fear, suicidal-action, etc. Unfortunately women in our country are in a deprived position on account of several social fences and have therefore been victims of oppression at the hands of men with whom they under the Constitution “enjoy equal status”. Women also have the right to life and liberty; they also have the right to be respected and treated as equal citizens. Their honour and dignity cannot be touched or violated. They also have the right to lead an honourable and peaceful life. Rape is an offense against basic human rights and is also a violation of the victim’s most cherished of the fundamental rights, normally, the right to life contained in Article 21.

The courts and the legislature are trying to make lot of changes and the recent one is Central Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, which allows courts to sentence those convicted of raping children below the age of 12 to a minimum of 20 years to life term or death.

The Ordinance has brought about some important changes in the existing laws of rape as a response to the growing public opinion demanding more stringent anti rape laws. It amends Section 376 with minimum punishment for Rape to Ten Years earlier having seven years and the Maximum punishment remains the same, i.e. Life imprisonment. Further a new Section 376AB has been inserted which prescribes the minimum punishment of twenty years rigorous imprisonment to a person committing rape on a woman less than twelve years of Age. Such a person can be awarded capital sentence as well. Death penalty is also prescribed for persons involved in gang rape of a girl of age less than 12 years. Further Section 376 (2) (a), the sentence “within the limits of the police station to which such police officer is appointed” has been omitted. This omission implies, no matter where a Police officer commits rape, he is to be punished with rigorous imprisonment of minimum ten years.

In addition to the above the following changes are also made in the Code of Criminal Procedure in relation to the aforesaid ordinance passed fixing a time line in Rape cases to be completed within three months from the date on which the information was recorded by the officer in charge of the police station. No anticipatory bail will be granted to the accused of rape of girl of age less than sixteen years.

But the question is had any of the victim been heard? If the penalty for both murder and rape is same, it is a huge consequence. Now that rape and murder have the same punishment, how many offenders would let victims survive. While passing such ordinance whether the Government has done any study.

Has the Government traced out the root cause or it is the effect of a public outcry. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), of the 64,138 child rape cases that came up for trial under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act read with Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376 (punishment for rape) in 2016, a mere 1,869 – less than 3% – resulted in convictions. Far from reporting the crime, the death penalty is going to deter the victim from reporting sexual assault when the offender is from the family or is known to them as most of the offenders behind the commission of such crimes are known to the victim’s family members, neighbours or acquaintances. This will lead to the crime being crushed and the victim being left totally abandoned.

Rape is already underreported in large because of social stigma, victim-blaming, poor response by the criminal justice system, and lack of any national victim and witness protection law making them highly defenceless to pressure from the accused as well as the police. Children are even more vulnerable due to pressure from family and society.

The government has repetitively said that it is dedicated to dealing with violence against women and children. But actions speak louder than words and to facilitate long-term change what we need is better policing and more efficient legal system and deter child rapes from happening in this country. The government must undertake the long-term process of reforming the police and judiciary to ensure the speedy investigation and trial into such cases. Real and long-lasting change is often a sluggish and unglamorous. It’s time we directed our outrage towards the real problems.

—Courtesy: Greater Kashmir

[Syed Arsalan Abid, Advocate Supreme Court of India]