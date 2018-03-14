Rao writes letter to chief justice to restore bank accounts

ISLAMABAD : The fugitive former SSP Malir Rao Anwar has requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar in a letter written to him to restore his bank accounts.

The apex court in its last hearing directed the State Bank of Pakistan to freeze all bank accounts of the fugitive SSP Malir Rao Anwar.

The chief justice informed this during a hearing of the suo moto case of the Naqeeb Ullah murder case. He said that a letter was received from Rao Anwar asking for restoring his bank accounts but it is yet to ascertain whether the letter is original or not.

He said that the court is receiving police reports but there is no progress in the case.

The counsel assisting court in the case informed that only 10 out of 24 accused in the case are arrested and non-arrest of the remaining accused are raising serious questions over the authority of the state.

The deputy attorney general informed that as per the security authorities all the suspects in the case have switched off their mobile phones. On a query from the court regarding cooperation from ISI and MI in the case, the IG Sindh informed that 12 of them are arrested with the assistance of security authorities and efforts were underway to arrest others. “We have also submitted a challan in the case,” he said.

The IG further responded that he could not say that Rao Anwar was in political safe heaven but could inform that he is not in their province.

The chief justice also asked the IGP to give him an in-camera briefing over the CCTV footage of Rao Anwar’s presence in Islamabad and Karachi.

He also summoned the DG Airports security for the next hearing scheduled for March 16.

Orignally published by INP