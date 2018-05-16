Rao Tehseen appointed DG PBC

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Shahid Khan Abbasi has appointed Rao Tehseen Ali Khan, a BS21 officer of information group as Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), Islamabad.

PM office has issued a notification in this regard.

Rao Tehseen was accused of being involved in Dawn Leaks scandal, while Rao Tehseen was made OSD after Dawn Leaks investigation report. He had to face a departmental inquiry against over dawn leaks.

Rao Tehsin was the PIO since February 2014. He was a senior and highly acclaimed civil servant from the Information Services Group of the government of Pakistan. He joined civil services of Pakistan in 1982 and since then held important positions in various departments of Ministry, including Press Information Department, External Publicity Wing, EMRW, Cyber Wing and Directorate of Electronic Media & Publications. He also served as MD, Associated Press of Pakistan, in addition to working in Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited, National Vocational & Technical Training Commission and Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority in various capacities.

He also held the important assignment of Pakistan’s Press Attaché in Canberra from 1995-2000.