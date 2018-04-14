Rao Anwar’s encounter team member arrested

A police official who served in the encounter team of suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar has been arrested, police sources informed on Friday.

Anwar and around 10 other policemen are accused in the extrajudicial murder of 27-year-old Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others who were killed in a fake police encounter in Karachi on January 13 on Anwar’s orders.

According to sources, constable Shakeel was arrested in a joint operation by the police’s special unit and an intelligence agency. He was still posted in Malir despite the registration of an FIR against him.

Sources claimed that Shakeel was part of the team which killed Mehsud.

It was also revealed that Shakeel has recorded his statement before the joint investigation team probing the high-profile case.

Anwar, after absconding in the case since late January, was arrested on the Supreme Court’s orders in March after he finally appeared in court.

He is presently on remand with the Malir police, as is DSP Qamar Ahmed and a few other policemen—.INP

Related