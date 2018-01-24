Rao Anwar stopped from leaving country

Probe body finds evidence of Naqeeb’s extra-judicial killing

Special Correspondent

Islamabad

The Federal Investigation Agency FIA) foiled attempt by former Malir SSP Rao Anwar to leave the country from the Benazir Bhutto International Airport here on Tuesday.

Though Anwar was not taken into custody, FIA rejected his travel documents due to suspicion on the NOC, issued on Jan 20, and other travel documents he sent to the airport authorities through one of his associates.

According to another report, the FIA recovered fake documents from him. However, speaking to a TV channel after this news was aired, Anwar said the reports were true.

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal said that Anwar should present himself before the inquiry committee, and if he did not then the committee reserved the right to take action against him.

A major development in Rao Anwar’s case is the finding of the probe committee that ‘Naqeebullah Mehsud was innocent and killed in a fake encounter

Additional IG of CTD, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, who headed a three-member team probing the Naqeebullah’s alleged killing in an ‘exchange of fire’, assured his family members in Karachi that Naqeebullah had never been involved in terrorism-related activities as he was alleged. He was innocent and in fact was killed in a ‘fake encounter’.

A large number of people from Mehsud Jirga were also present in the meeting with the investigation team and the deceased’s family.

SSP Rao Anwar is among the officials who are being investigated for their alleged involvement in the fake encounter. He (Anwar) was removed from his post as the Senior Superintendent of Police Malir.

Rao Anwar appeared before the team on Friday, but later boycotted the police probe, alleging that two members of the police inquiry team held “personal biases” against him.

Naqeebullah was a allegedly declared as Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant, but a later statement reportedly issued by a spokesperson for TTP’s South Waziristan chapter had termed the claim “baseless”, clarifying that the deceased had no links with the banned outfit.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday summoned suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar and senior officials of the Sindh government in the Naqeebullah killing case on January 27.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar noted that Rao was not appearing before the inquiry committee. The court was also summoned Sindh IG AD Khawaja and the provincial advocate general. The apex court ordered that Rao’s name be put on ECL.