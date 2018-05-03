Rao Anwar skips hearing of Naqeebullah case after ‘falling ill’

Staff Reporter

Karachi

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi adjourned the hearing of the Naqeebullah murder case until May 14 after former Malir SSP Rao Anwar — Sindh’s so-called ‘encounter specialist’ — failed to appear before the court.

At the last hearing, the court had sent Anwar to prison on judicial remand until May 2 (Wedneady). The former SSP, 11 of his detained subordinates and 14 absconders are accused of abducting Naqeebullah for ransom and later killing him, along with three other detainees, in a staged encounter in Malir on January 13. The accused cops had initially dubbed the murder an ‘encounter’ against militants.