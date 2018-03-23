Rao Anwar sent on 30-day remand

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar was on Thursday handed over to police for 30-day physical remand in Naqeeb Ullah murder case. The remand would be valid till 21 April.

He was presented before the anti-terrorism court on Thursday amid strict security measures. The members of the JIT team formed to probe Rao Anwar were also present during the proceedings while the media members were not allowed to witness the proceedings. The accused was arrested on Wednesday following his appearance before the apex court. “Rao Anwar will be produced before a court today in order to get his physical remand,” said a senior Sindh police official privy to the matter.

Police investigators said that the former SSP will be quizzed keeping the FIR against him in view. “Rao Anwar will have to prove his innocence,” one official added.

The Supreme Court on Thursday released its detailed judgment in the Naqeebullah Mehsud killing case and wrapped up the suo motu proceedings after the appearance and arrest of primary accused, suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar, a day earlier.

In its four-page order, the apex court directed the newly-formed joint investigation team (JIT) to work free of media reports and expeditiously conclude its investigation.

“We are sanguine that the investigation by the JIT will be conducted fairly, transparently and independently without being influenced by any proceedings/orders passed by this court in the past or by the adverse media coverage. The investigation shall be concluded expeditiously,” the court ruled.

The court ruled that Anwar shall remain on the Exit Control List until further orders.