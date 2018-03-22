Rao Anwar sent on 30-day physical remand

KARACHI : Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar was on Thursday handed over to police for 30-day physical remand in Naqeeb Ullah murder case. The remand would be valid till 21 April.

He was presented before the anti-terrorism court on Thursday amid strict security measures. The members of the JIT team formed to probe Rao Anwar were also present during the proceedings while the media members were not allowed to witness the proceedings.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday following his appearance before the apex court. “Rao Anwar will be produced before a court today in order to get his physical remand,” said a senior Sindh police official privy to the matter.

Police investigators said that the former SSP will be quizzed keeping the FIR against him in view. “Rao Anwar will have to prove his innocence,” one official added.

Anwar was taken to the ATC-II after the judge demanded he be presented today. The court’s demand had come in response to a request by Malir SP Investigation Abid Qaimkhani, who asked if Anwar could be produced in the next hearing. But the court dismissed the plea.

The other 10 police officials arrested in the case, including Anwar’s associate DSP Qamar Ahmed, were produced in court today which is hearing the murder case.

