Rao Anwar says he followed IGP

Khawaja denies

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, who was suspended for killing Waziristan youth Naqeebullah Mehsud in an alleged police shootout, has stated that ‘encounter is a policy of incumbent Inspector General of Police A.D Khawaja and I followed the same.”

In a media statement here Thursday, Rao Anwar said, “I did nothing wrong so why do I surrender.”

It was reiterated in the meeting of higher officials of police that terrorists be wiped out and he followed the same orders, Rao Anwar said.

“If I committed a conspiracy then higher police officials are also part of it. They would be booked under section 109,” the formed SSP asserted.

Demanding formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) comprising members of intelligence agencies to probe Naqeebullah killing, Anwar said he would only appear before the JIT. He also called the case filed against him, ‘baseless.’

The police have been carrying out raids to arrest Rao Anwar and seven other policemen nominated in the FIR of Naqeebullah Mehsud’s extrajudicial killing.

The police have registered an FIR in extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud against under-fire SSP Rao Anwar and seven other policemen at the Sachal Police Station in Karachi.

The case had been registered on the complaint of Muhammad Khan Mehsud, Naqeebullah’s father, incorporating terrorism, kidnapping and murder charges.

According to the FIR, Naqeebullah, alongside two other men named Qasim and Hazrat Ali, was picked by policemen in plainclothes on January 3 at the behest of Rao Anwar from Abul Hasan Ispahani Road at around 3:00pm.

The other two men were released after three days on January 6 but Naqeebullah’s whereabouts remained unknown until the news of his killing in a ‘fake’ police encounter started making rounds on social media, the FIR added.

On Tuesday, Additional Inspector General (AIG) of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, who heads the inquiry committee probing the killing, announced that Naqeebullah was innocent and his death was an extrajudicial killing.

Strongly rejecting Rao Anwar’s allegations, Inspector General of Police A.D Khawaja has asked the former SSP Malir to surrender and appear before the Joint Investigation Team, tasked to investigate killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in an alleged police encounter. AD Khawaja said, “Neither I had ever given orders of extrajudicial killings, nor it was policy of Sindh police.”

Talking to a private news channel, Khawaja asked Rao to stop lying and surrender himself before the law. He further said Rao Anwar should appear before the JIT as it would clear the entire matter.