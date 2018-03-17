Rao Anwar continues to elude police, court

Karachi

Sindh Police chief AD Khawaja told a bench of the Supreme Court that no evidence has so far been found could indicate that the fugitive police officer Rao Anwar has escaped the country.

When Chief Justice Saqib Nisar took up the Naqeebullah Mehsood’s murder case at the Karachi registry on Friday, the Sindh police chief sought some time to present a progress report. When asked about the required time to arrest the absconding police officer, he replied that the next three to four day will be crucial to making a progress. The top police officer told the court that CCTV footage of Karachi and Islamabad airports had been retrieved which indicate that Anwar has not escaped the country.

Naqeebullah, 27, along with three others were killed on January 13 in a fake police encounter.

No one from the air force security force appeared before the court despite them being summoned.

The court asked the IG to submit the progress report at Supreme Court Islamabad by Monday. The hearing was put off till March 19.

Talking to the media outside the court, Naqeebullah’s father denied that an underhand deal was being stuck with the fugitive police officer. He said that he will fight the case till Anwar was arrested and punished according to the law. He expressed his satisfaction with the Supreme Court proceedings in the case. —TNS