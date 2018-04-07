Rao Anwar blames five sub-ordinates for Naqeeb Killing

KARACHI : Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar on Saturday blamed five of his sub-ordinates for their involvement in the extra-judicial killing of the Waziristan youth, Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud.

The revelation was made by the former Malir SSP on Saturday before the JIT formed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan and led by AIG Aftab Pathan.

The probe team completed its first session of investigation on Saturday and recorded the initial statement of Rao Anwar and also visited the tea hotel from where Naqeeb Ullah was arrested and recorded the statements of the workers there.

Recording his statement before the JIT team, the suspended police officer Rao Anwar said that five of his sub ordinates are involved in the killing of Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud. He further said that some of the Sindh police officials are also hatching a conspiracy against him to frame him in the case.

Two days back, the former Malir SSP moved the top court to order constitution of a new JIT to probe the Naqeebullah Mehsud ‘encounter’ case.

The review petition, filed by Chaudry Akhtar Ali on behalf of Anwar, seeks the removal of Sindh AIG Aftab Pathan as the JIT head and requests the inclusion of intelligence officials in the team.

Anwar claimed the top court has appointed the “same officer who had earlier supervised investigation and rendered opinion” in the case. The former SSP also accused Sindh Police of ‘twisting’ facts. On March 21, a three-judge bench headed by CJP Saqib Nisar had ordered the constitution of a five-member JIT team presided over by Sindh AIG Aftab Pathan and comprising of Zulfiqar Larak, Azad Ahmed Khan and Waliullah.

The bench had also dismissed a request made by Anwar’s counsel to include intelligence agency officials in the JIT. Informing him that the court shall constitute its own JIT, it directed the team to work independently.

Till date, investigators have failed to corroborate charges against Anwar. The former SSP has recorded a statement in his defence where he blamed subordinates for staging a fake encounter. The team has reportedly been questioning Anwar on the whereabouts of his team members.

