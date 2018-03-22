Rao Anwar arrested after surprise court appearance

Shifted to Karachi; JIT formed to probe Naqeeb murder

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar, wanted in the Naqeebullah Mehsud killing case, was arrested from outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday after he appeared in the apex court.

Rao Anwar, removed from his post, was wanted in the murder case of Mehsud, a 27-year-old youth of Waziristan, who, among three others, was killed in alleged fake police encounter in Karachi on January 13.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar resumed hearing of the suo motu case Wednesday when Anwar appeared in the court. He came in a car with a police escort.

He was wearing a surgical mask when he disembarked from the car. Anwar’s counsel sought protective bail from the court but the chief justice dismissed the plea and gave orders for his arrest. Chief Justice Nisar expressed dismay at Anwar’s continuous absconding in the case despite repeated summons and safety guarantees by the apex court.

During the hearing, the chief justice also ordered the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) headed by Sindh Police’s Additional IG Aftab Pathan and comprising four senior officers of the provincial police to probe the Naqeeb murder case.

Objecting to the JIT’s composition, Anwar’s counsel expressed lack of faith in the Sindh Police and pleaded to include officials of the ISI and Intelligence Bureau. Chief Justice Nisar dismissed the plea and remarked that he knows why the police officer wants to include the agencies’ officials in the committee. The court also undertook a sworn statement from Mehsud’s family that they will not take the law into their own hands and harm Anwar. Several of Anwar’s associates in the police have been arrested in Karachi and are undergoing trial but the former Malir SSP was evading authorities.

Addressing Rao Anwar the Chief Justice of Pakistan said: “You are much brave. Where were you hiding? You used to arrest people but yourself remain in hiding” asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan .

“I surrender before the court. I had life threats,” replied Rao Anwar. “You are providing no favour to the court while surrendering before it. The law has no sympathies with an absconder.

The court directed to unfreeze his accounts so that his family won’t suffer financial woes. SC also took back the contempt of court notice against him and ordered to place his name in ECL.

During the hearing, Inspector General of Police Sindh A.D. Khowaja and NADRA authorities were also present in the court. After the court proceedings ended, Anwar was taken into custody and taken to airport in armored vehicle amid heavy security. He was shifted to Karachi jail.

Meanwhile, ordering arrest of Rao Anwar. Faisal Siddiqui, who is the counsel of Naqeebullah’s father, said on Wednesday that the Supreme Court’s order the formation joint of investigation team (JIT) to probe case did not mention any time frame.