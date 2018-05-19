Rao Anwar appears before ATC in Naqeebullah case

KARACHI : Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar on Saturday appeared before the Anti-Terrorism court in Karachi along with other suspects in Naqeebullah encounter case.

At least 11 suspects including DSP Qamar Ahmed Sheikh, Allah Yar, Iqbal and Arshad were produced before the court, however; Rao Anwar again appeared without any handcuffs. During the proceedings, DSP Qamar submitted his bail plea in the court.

On May 14, during hearing witnesses in the case of Naqeebdullah, Constable Shahzada Jahangir also changed his statement. In a new statement submitted to the court by Anwar’s counsel, Siddiqui said that he wasn’t present at the incident site on January 13.

“I was posted in Memon Goth on February 10. On February 17, I was called to the SP office. When I went on February 18, I was arrested. My statement was recorded after threatening me,” Jahangir says in the statement.

Jahangir had been named as one of the witnesses in the case challan. The IO said that Jahangir was a part of the team which conducted the operation against Naqeebullah and others. The case hearing has been adjourned until May 19(today).

On January 18, Anwar had declared Naqeebullah a terrorist after news of the fake encounter aired on television.

A case of the incident was filed on January 19, while Anwar was suspended from duty the next day. The Supreme Court had ordered Anwar to appear on January 27, but the suspended SSP remained on the run for at least two months.

Cases have been filed against 24 accused in the murder case of Naqeebullah. Out of the count, 11 have been arrested while 13 others are absconding. A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed under the directives of the Supreme Court found the suspended Malir SSP responsible for the killing of Mehsud and three others in an alleged encounter in Karachi.

The use of geo-fencing technology has established Anwar’s presence at the time of the incident. He was also present with Naqeebullah when the youth was arrested, and where he was kept in captivity, sources close to the JIT have revealed.