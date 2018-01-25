Rao Anwar, 10 cops booked

Naqeeb murder

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Case against former SSP Malir Rao Anwar and ten policemen was registered over involvement in the alleged encounter of Naqeebullah Mehsud on Wednesday.

A first information report was registered in Karachi’s Sachal police station in the presence of Naqeebullah’s father Muhammad Khan and members of investigating team in which sections of murder, kidnapping and terrorism were added.

The FIR says that on January 3, Naqeebullah was kidnapped by plain-cloth personnel at Abul Hasan Ispahani Road at 3pm along with two other men, Qasim and Hazrat Ali, on the behest of Rao Anwar.

On January 6, Qasim and Hazrat Ali were left on Super Highway while the family came to know about Naqeebullah’s fake encounter through media on Jan 17.