Rao Anwaar, a fugitive!

After Naqeebullah Mehsud’s murder in a police encounter in broad day light in Karachi the main suspect SSP Rao Anwaar has conveniently slipped away. He refused to participate in Inquiry Committee of his peers. He distrusts his very own brother police officers. This goes to prove that police officials cannot be trusted. He dreads torture and ugly third degree tactics of police to reach to the truth.

No one knows where he is hiding except the police. Some black sheep in the police force is providing him cover. He is present in Pakistan. Let us see how far he can run as a fugitive of law. The IG Police Sindh A.D. Khawaja has no clue about his notorious fellow officer. He has blamed it on the WhatsApp calls. Sorry man you will have to learn how the gadgets work. Throw away the cell phone if you cannot use it.

Obviously this causes aspersions on the entire administrative system. Where is the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah? What plans does he have to deal with this awkward/embarrassing situation? He must have some flimsy excuse too. Police search parties have come empty handed. Rao, the centre of all discussions, is missing. Has he disappeared in the thin air or the dense fog of the winter? Has he become invisible or wearing Suleimani Topi? I think the police know where he is and with whom he is? Being a police officer he should consider surrendering and face the consequences of his actions. He is bringing a bad name to the Police.

J BASHIR

Lahore

