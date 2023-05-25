Ransacking of RP’s building exposes barbaric mindset of attackers: PM

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said all those who carried out attacks on Radio Pakistan (RP) Peshawar and other important buildings will not be spared and will be punished according to the law and Constitu-tion. “There is no difference between those behind the shameless attack on the building and anti-state elements. Even our long-lasting enemy could not think of such incidents,” PM Sharif observed while addressing a ceremony at Radio Pakistan Peshawar here Thursday.

Federal Ministers for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and planning Min-ister Ahsan Iqbal also accompanied the Prime Min-ister during his one day sojourn to the provincial metropolis. Prime Minister lamented that a heart-wrenching incident took place on May 9 and 10. He, however, said the nations sacrificed their lives to defend their heritage.

Recalling the historic significance of the Radio Pakistan Peshawar, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building was the place from where the world was told that the coun-try had come into being. “The archives here were torched and the record of over 100 years old de-stroyed which was painful”. He maintained.

The Premier also said he had learned that the Radio Pakistan employees had not been paid their salaries in May, and ordered that they be paid immediately telling the employees “You will get the funds in 48 hours” He said there was no room for violence in the country and those who carried out these attacks will be punished according to the law and Constitu-tion.

Speaking on the occasion Information Minister, Maryam Aurangzeb said the PTV was attacked in 2014, and this time Radio Pakistan was attacked under a plan. A large mob attacked Radio Pakistan with petrol and clubs, she said, adding the transmit-ters and other items will be replaced, but valuable assets like archives have been torched. She also stressed that May 9 cannot be repeated and the cul-prits will be severely punished.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sharif accompanied by his cabinet colleagues had a meeting with the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali where the two discussed matters related to province with spe-cial reference to the merged areas. He thanked the Prime Minister for undertaking a visit to Peshawar on the occasion of Yome-Takreem- e-Shuhadaa-e-Pakistan along with his team that encouraged a lot the Radio Peshawar employees