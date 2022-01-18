Ranjan Madugalle to referee in PSL 2022

LAHORE – ICC’s Chief Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle will make his Pakistan Super League debut when he will referee in the seventh edition of the PCB’s marquee event, which will be held in Karachi from 27 January to 7 February and then from 10-27 February in Lahore.

Madugalle played 21 Tests and 63 ODIs for Sri Lanka from 1979 to 1988 and has refereed in 125 Twenty20 Internationals. This is in addition to the 201 Tests and 370 ODIs he has refereed since joining the ICC’s elite panel of match referees in 1993.

Madugalle has been a regular visitor to Pakistan for international assignments, with his last visit being in January 2020 for the three T20Is against Bangladesh.

Madugalle’s first match in the tournament will be the high-profile match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, which will be held in Karachi on Sunday, 30 January. For this match, Madugalle will lead the Playing Control Team, which will comprise Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough (both on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire) and Imran Jawed (fourth umpire).

Madugalle will be involved in nine of the 30 preliminary round matches and his presence is expected to help and assist Pakistan’s emerging umpires and match referees.

Madugalle will be joined by his former team-mate Roshan Mahanama, who has previously refereed in the HBL PSL.

Mahanama will also referee in nine matches, including the 27 January tournament opener between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans. Aleem Dar and Richard Illingworth will be the on-field umpires, while Ahsan Raza will be the third umpire and Imran Jawed as fourth umpire.

The other three event match referees will be Ali Naqvi, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Javed Malik from the PCB’s elite panel of match referees.

Apart from Aleem Dar, Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth of the ICC’s elite panel of umpires, local umpires to share umpiring responsibilities include Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Afridi, Imtiaz Iqbal, Imran Jawed, Nasir Hussain, Rashid Riaz, Shozab Raza and Waleed Yaqub. All are members of the PCB’s elite panel of umpires.

Match referees (5): Ali Naqvi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Javed Malik, Ranjan Madugalle and Roshan Mahanama.

Umpires (12) – Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Afridi, Imtiaz Iqbal, Imran Jawed, Michael Gough, Nasir Hussain, Rashid Riaz, Richard Illingworth, Shozab Raza and Waleed Yaqub

Umpire and match referee appointments (Matches from 27 Jan-7 Feb to be played at the National Stadium, Karachi; matches from 10-21 Feb to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium)

27 Jan – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans. Aleem Dar and Richard Illingworth (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

28 Jan – Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi. Ahsan Raza and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee)

29 Jan – Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars. Ahsan Raza and Richard Illingworth (on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire), Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee); Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators. Michael Gough and Shozab Raza (on-field umpires), Aleem Dar (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

30 Jan – Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee); Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars. Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee)

31 Jan – Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire), Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama ( match referee)

1 Feb – Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans. Shozab Raza and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Iftikhar Ahmed (match referee)

2 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars. Aleem Dar and Faisal Afridi (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

3 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United. Faisal Afridi and Richard Illingworth (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee)

4 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi. Aleem Dar and Shozab Raza (on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire), Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire); Iftikhar Ahmed (match referee)

5 Feb – Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars. Michael Gough and Faisal Afridi (on-field umpire), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire); Iftikhar Ahmed (match referee); Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans. Richard Illingworth and Shozab Raza (on-field umpires), Aleem Dar (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

6 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United. Ahsan Raza and Richard Illingworth (on-field umpires), Aleem Dar (third umpire), Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee)

7 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars. Aleem Dar and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

10 Feb- Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi. Ahsan Raza and Richard Illingworth (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Waleed Yaqub (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

11 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans. Asif Yaqoob and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

12 Feb – Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators. Faisal Afridi and Richard Illingworth (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Waleed Yaqub (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee)

13 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings. Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee). Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators. Asif Yaqoob and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Waleed Yaqub (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

14 Feb – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings. Asif Yaqoob and Richard Illingworth (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee)

15 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators. Rashid Riaz and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Waleed Yaqub (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

16 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings. Asif Yaqoob and Richard Illingworth (on-field umpires), Aleem Dar (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee)

17 Feb – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi. Ahsan Raza and Richard Illingworth (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Waleed Yaqub (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee)

18 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators. Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee); Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings. Asif Yaqoob and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Waleed Yaqub (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee)

19 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United. Rashid Riaz and Richard Illingworth (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Waleed Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

20 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee); Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United. Rashid Riaz and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Waleed Yaqub (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee)

21 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi. Asif Yaqoob and Richard Illingworth (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)