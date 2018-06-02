The Pakistan Rangers -Sindh on Friday set up free heatstroke camps in different areas of Karachi including Kala-pull, Pakistan Chowk and Mehmoodabad No.06.
According to a Rangers’ statement issued here on Friday, the camps have been set up in view of prevailing hot weather in the city.
The Rangers heatstroke camps are providing free medical treatment facility to the people. —APP
Rangers set up heatstroke camps in city
