Rangers recover cache of arms

The Pakistan Rangers -Sindh conducted a raid on a tip off and recovered a cache of concealed weapons and ammunitions.

According to a statement on Tuesday the weapons were recovered form the area of New Karachi, Sector 11, which were concealed in a shop near the MQM (LONDON) Sector Office.

Those were to be used by the MQM (LONDON) miscreants to deteriorate law & order situation in the metropolis. The ammunitions and weapons included 4 SMGs with ten magazines, one 223-rifle with a magazine, one 222-rifle with two magazines, one 45-bore with a magazine, one M-16 rifle with two magazines,one 7-MM rifle and various types of 14550 rounds.

The Rangers have appealed to the public to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for curbing crime and terrorism and asked them to inform the Rangers about the elements involved in any doubtful activities through Rangers Help line 1101 or Whatsapp or SMS on 03162369996. —APP

