Rangers recover arms, ammunition in Karachi’s Rizvia Society

KARACHI : Sindh Rangers on Monday recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from Karachi’s Rizvia Society.

According to a spokesperson of Sindh Rangers, a raid was conducted at a residential apartment in Rizvia Society on indication of three suspects, who were arrested earlier for their involvement in supply of illegal arms.

The arrested men have been identified as Azam Abbas, Amir Abbas, and Asif.

The recovered weapons included a G3 rifle, four sub-machine guns (SMGs), two 7mm rifles, M4 rifles, a .22 rifle, a .22 pistol, six 9mm pistols, five 12 bore rifles, four 30 bore pistols, a 32 bore pistol and a 38 bore pistol.

The paramilitary force was granted special powers including arrests and raids to conduct Karachi operation against criminals in 2013.

Under the National Action Plan (NAP) and the Anti-Terrorism Act, the federal cabinet had delegated special powers to the Rangers to lead a targeted joint operation with the police and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) against criminals involved in targeted killings, kidnappings for ransom, extortion, and terrorism in Karachi.

Orignally published by NNI