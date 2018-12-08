Rangers present Uzair Baloch’s confessional statement in SHC

The Prosecutor of Sindh Rangers on Friday presented confessional statement of infamous Lyari gang war leader, Uzair Baloch in Sindh High Court (SHC).

According to details, Sindh Rangers’ Prosecutor Sajid Mehboob, submitted Uzair Baloch’s confessional statement in Sindh’s top court, during the hearing of a case pertaining to the killing of notorious gangster, Arshad Papu.

“Uzair Baloch has confessed his involvement in heinous crimes of killings, extortion and occupation over lands in the area,” said Sajid Mehboob while submitting Baloch’s confessional statement in SHC.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned till December 16, due to non presence of investigation officer (IO) of the case.

It may be recalled Pakistan People’ Party (PPP) MNA, Shah Jehan Baloch, Zubair Baloch and others are also nominated in Arshad Papu killing case. Confessional statement of Uzair Baloch

Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had revealed that Uzair Baloch, had confessed killing security personnel and civilians, in a statement before a judicial magistrate.

Baloch in his statement claimed that he had the backing of some political quarters. “The assassination of two Rangers personnel in 2013, [namely] Aijaz and Munir, were carried out on my directives in a bid to trap the opponents in the murder allegation,” the gang leader asserted.

He had said his gang operatives – in numerous gun battles with police under command of SSP Chaudhry Aslam – killed as many as six cops and civilians.The gang was also involved in a murder of another councilor namely Tanvir. During clashes with Ghaffar Zikri’s rival group, around five to six people of the area lost their lives, Baloch added.

He also confessed of receiving enormous extortion money from various public departments and business community members. “Fisheries department was prominent in the list,” Baloch claimed.

Uzair Baloch claimed that fisheries director Saeed Baloch and Dr Nisar Morai were also appointed on his reference.

He said he established friendly links with Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Karachi Waseem Ahmed, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Farooq Awan and his brother Shahadat Awan. “I accomplished several tasks on their directives, besides extending my support to Awan brothers in land grabbing,” Baloch further claimed. —INP

