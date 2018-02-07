Rangers powers extended for 90 days

Karachi

The special policing powers of Sindh Rangers was extended for another 90 days in Karachi, said a notification issued.

The notification was issued after the approval of the provincial home ministry and the interior ministry. The current validity of the powers conferred upon the Rangers in Karachi Division under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 will now expire on April 10, 2018.Under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, Rangers can take independent actions against criminals and suspected terrorists within Karachi division for 90 day—INP