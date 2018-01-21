Rangers, police arrest eight suspected terrorists

Rawalpindi

At least eight suspected terrorists were taken into custody by Rangers and police during operations in various areas of Punjab on Friday . According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Rangers and police carried out joint operations in Lahore and Dera Ghazi Khan on intelligence reports and arrested eight terrorists including three unregistered Afghan nationals.

Explosive material, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), detonators and other weapons were also recovered from the arrested terrorists.—INP