Rangers personnel martyred in Karachi blast laid to rest

RAWALPINDI – Sepoy Roshan Ali Shaheed of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, who embraced martyrdom in Karachi blast yesterday, was laid to rest with full military honour.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the funeral prayers for the martyred troop were offered at Karachi on Tuesday.

Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, DG Rangers Sindh, Senior civil and military officials and relatives of shaheed attended the funeral prayers.

Sepoy Roshan Ali embraced martyrdom in Orangi Town Karachi due to bomb blast near Rangers vehicle.

He belonged to village Budhal Khan Solangi, District Noushahro Feroze and has four sons and a daughter.

Read full story: https://pakobserver.net/rangers-officials-among-6-injured-in-karachi-blast/