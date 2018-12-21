Ranger’s officials call on KATI

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sector Commander Pakistan Rangers Sindh Brigadier Shafiq-ur-Rehman called on Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI). On this occasion President KATI Danish Khan, Senior Vice President Faraz-ur-Rehman, Vice President Maheen Salman, Chairman & CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya, Former Presidents Farhan-ur-Rehman, Rashid Siddiqi, Farrukh Mazhar, Johar Qandhari, Akbar Farooqi, Ehtesham Uddin, acting Chairman PTA Shaikh Mohammad Imran and other welcomed the senior rangers’ officials. pPresident KATI Danish Khan applauded the role of Pakistan Rangers Sindh during the reinstatement of law in Karachi and restoration of peace and harmony in the economic hub of the country.

He said that the menace of target killing and extortion have come to an end after committed efforts by Rangers, Sindh Police and LEAs. He noted that now only street crimes become a challenge for the city peace and could apprehend by a comprehensive strategy.

Brig. Shafiq told the meeting that rangers had handed more than 250 street criminals to the police captured from the Korangi. He also urged the business community to give suggestions to root out street crimes. CPLC chief Malir-Korangi Zubair Chhaya told that due to disturbance of infrastructure street crime flourishing in the area, and can be fight back with a sound strategy. Wing Commander Col. Fuad Raza also briefed the meeting.

