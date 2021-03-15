Rangers personnel martyred, 7 injured in Karachi blast

KARACHI – A soldier of Sindh Rangers was martyred and seven others injured when security forces vehicles were targeted in Orangi Town 5 area of city on Monday.

According to police, the explosive device was planted near the vehicle on road or in a motorcycle, it is yet to confirm.

Some reports claimed that two bike riders hurled a grenade near the vehicle of Rangers, leaving eight injured.

The injured were taken to hospital where one soldier of the Pakistan paramilitary succumbed on injuries.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and search is underway to trace the suspects.