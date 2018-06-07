Rangers official martyred in encounter with target killers in Karachi

KARACHI : Rangers conducted an operation in Zaman Town area of Korangi in Karachi on Thursday during which the suspects who were in the area opened fire at the raiding party due to which Hawaldar Ilyas embraced martyrdom and Sepoy Ibrahim and Amir were wounded.

Rangers personnel retaliated the attack and arrested a target killer Shafiq Kala and his accomplice Aleem-ud-Din. Rangers also arrested accused Shahbaz alias Usama who opened the fire from the area.

According to Sindh Rangers spokesperson, heavy contingent of Rangers reached the spot and cordoned off the entire area.