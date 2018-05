Staff Reporter

Rangers on Sunday nabbed six alleged culprits including two target killer during multiple raids in Karachi.

As per details garnered, huge cache of arms and drugs were also confiscated.

Rangers spokesperson stated that two alleged target killers were arrested from Khawaja Ajmir Nagri area of Karachi. Likewise, three street-criminals were arrested from Awami colony and Gulshan-e-Iqbal. All arrested criminals were handed over to police for further legal proceedings