Rangers hold various events to mark Quaid-e-Azam day

Pakistan, Rangers Sindh held different events in educational institutions of the city including interior Sindh to mark Quaid-e-Azam day.

A statement issued here on Thursday stated that Rangers conducted these events in the schools, colleges and universities in all province of Sindh as part of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah day on December 25.

These events aimed at to highlighting the young generation the life and achievements of the Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. His struggle, personality, goals for achieving a separate home land for the Muslims of sub-continent.—APP

Related