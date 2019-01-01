Rangers heep crimes graph decline, massive arms cache recovered

Staff Reporter

Sindh Rangers have released its year end performance report for law enforcement in Karachi reporting decline in terror incidents. Report stated that the Rangers conducted 4258 law enforcement operations in Karachi and arrested 2245 terrorists and criminals and handed them over to the police for prosecution.

The special teams of rangers recovered 12 kidnapped persons in the city. Four personnel of Rangers were martyred during the line of duty, while nine others were injured in the operations against terrorists, the Rangers spokesperson in the report stated. The Rangers also captured 963 weapons and ammunition including 1,04,963 bullets and cartridges of various arms, the agency’s spokesperson said.

The Rangers personnel arrested 209 terrorists in operations, the spokesperson said. Apart of it 240 target killers were also arrested and handed over to police. Furthermore, 228 extortionists and 61 accused of kidnapping were also arrested by the rangers, spokesman said.

Year 2018 witnessed obvious decline in the terrorism incidents in city and two such incidents were reported during the year, the statement said. During the year, nine incidents of targeted killings, 51 extortion crimes and 13 incidents of kidnapping were reported, the agency said.

The agency captured large quantity of arms and munitions including 53 RPG 7 rocket launchers, 139 heavy and light machine-guns, 1431 Kalashnikov and sub-machine guns, 662 shotguns, 977 repeaters,1584 rifles and 8371 pistols of various type were recovered, the spokesman said.

Share on: WhatsApp