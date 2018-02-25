Rangers guard NAB Lahore amid security concerns

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Due to dire security concerns after the arrest of former Director General Lahore Development Authority Ahad Cheema, Rangers were deployed outside the National Accountability Bureau’s Lahore wing on Saturday.

Following his arrest, protests broke from the bureaucracy which led to tightening security around NAB’s Lahore office.

The Rangers reviewed security of the building in Thokar Niaz Beg and also examined security points. After reviewing the area, the Rangers took control outside the NAB office and additional Rangers are also expected to be deployed for further security.

Cheema’s promotion becomes talking point in Punjab Assembly

Owing to the protests, government offices all over Punjab have been closed. A high level delegation of the bureaucracy met Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and presented a charter of demands.

An accountability court on Thursday allowed 11-day physical remand of former Lahore Development Authority’s director general Ahad Khan Cheema into NAB custody till March 5.

The former LDA chief was presented before an accountability court in Ashiana Housing scam. NAB demanded a 15-day remand of the accused. However, the court awarded 11 days instead. The accused was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the Ashiyana Housing Society scam.

Describing the grounds of Cheema’s arrest, NAB informed the court that the probe conducted so far revealed sufficient evidence to prove the accused’s involvement in the commission of offences as defined under Section 9(a) and Schedule of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.