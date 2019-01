Staff Reporter

Rangers special task force on Sunday arrested three bandits who were accused of murder, from Malir Model Colony area of Karachi.

According to details, the detained bandits include the gang leader Bilawal aka Paratha and two others.

The security forces also confiscated illegal weapons from their possession.

A Rangers’ spokesperson reported that they had killed a man during a robbery on December 20 and managed to flee from the crime spot with valuables worth Rs 4.8 lakh.

