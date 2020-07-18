Rangers conduct search operations at Central Jail

Pakistan Rangers Sindh conducted search operations at the Central Jail, said paramilitary forces spokesperson on Saturday. Different wings of the Rangers took part in the operation and searched all the barracks and cells. Television, fans, fridges, air coolers, gold chains, nail cutters and other prohibited items were confiscated by the paramilitary forces. The operation that lasted for hours was conducted on the threats of terrorist attack over the aforesaid jails, the spokesperson of the Rangers said. In a report released by Punjab prison department in July 2019, around 7,364 mobile phones were recovered from prisoners in Punjab jails. During operations in jails of Punjab, 7,346 mobile phones, 2,271 sim cards and 1,627 chargers were recovered from the possession of inmates. The report revealed that the Lahore region had topped the list where 3,262 phones were recovered. 1,488 and 1,212 mobile phones were found in the regions of Rawalpindi and Faisalabad respectively. From the Sargodha region, 573 phones were caught while from Multan jails, the number was 279. 304 and 246 were recovered from Bahawalpur and Sahiwal regions respectively.