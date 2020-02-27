Rangers bust gang involved in killing, snatching bids

Staff Reporter The Rangers on Thursday claimed to have busted a five-member gang involved in various snatching bids along with killing at least four people on resistance in the city. According to the paramilitary force’s spokesman, the members of the gang were arrested during raids carried out in Lines Area, Korangi, Liaquatabad and Nazimabad areas of the city. Those arrested are identified as Kamran Amjad, Waqar aka Buntoo, Asad aka Chota, Sheeraz alias Sherry and Adnan. “They were involved in carrying out organised crime in the city including looting those coming out from banks or money exchange offices,” the official said adding that they have also recovered five pistols from their possession. Giving details of the murders committed by the accused during the mugging bids, the Rangers’ spokesman said that the most recent act of murder committed by the gang was killing a youngster Inam Ali in front of his sister in Soldier Bazar area of the city on 31 January. “The victim came out from a currency exchange shop along with his sister when he was intercepted and killed on resistance,” the spokesman said. On 19 November 2019, Mohammad Imran was killed on offering resistance during snatching bid in Jacob Line area while the same gang killed Toufeeq on September 30 of the same year. In 2018, the gang killed Mohammad Imad ul Islam on December 28.