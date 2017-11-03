Rangers arrests two alleged criminals of MQM -L

Pakistan Rangers Sindh has arrested two alleged criminals of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-London) in a raid in Baldia Town area of the city.

A press release issued here by the Rangers stated that the arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Yousuf Khan and Khuwaja Haris alias Babu. They were arrested for their involvement in criminal activities. The arrested accused were handed over to the police for further investigation.—APP

