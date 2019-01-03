Rangers arrests 10-member gang involved in cyber crimes

Staff Reporter

Sindh Rangers in intelligence-based operations arrested a gang of 10 members involved in cybercrimes, on Wednesday. The personnel of the paramilitary force conducted raids in Korangi, Gulshan Iqbal and Surjani and arrested accused Mohammad Ibrahim alias Ibrahim Nafees, Syed Ali Atif Jaffery, Irfan Bashir, Syed Shah Mir, Furqan alias Noman Nomi, Mohammad Naveed Mirza, Kamran, Azam Rehman Butt, Nazar ul Qadir, Munir Khan and Faizan Rafi, a statement of Rangers said.

A complainant Mustafa Kamal complained the law enforcement agency that he online transferred 1.1 million rupees to Nazar ul Qadir for purchase of two cars from a private bank’s auction. The accused, however, after transfer of money closed his cell phone and went in hiding.

The Rangers launched an investigation and with intelligence gathering arrested all members of the gang who were involved in cheating people in the city promising them to purchase them cars and other vehicles from auctions of a non-government organization, a bank or a private company on cheaper price.

Share on: WhatsApp