Rangers arrested the accused involved in drug trafficking

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and police, acting jointly on the basis of intelligence information, arrested the accused Nadia, who was involved in drug peddling, from Native Jative Pul area of ​​Keamari, Karachi. 3.5 kg of hashish and a mobile phone were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

According to spokesperson, acting on intelligence, Pakistan Rangers arrested the accused red-handed at Native Jative Bridge when the accused had arrived to supply drugs. During the preliminary investigation, the accused has admitted to be involved in drug peddling in Keamari, MangoPeer and surrounding areas. On the identification of the arrested accused, raids are also being conducted to arrest other accomplices. The arrested accused along with drugs and mobile phone has been handed over to the police for further legal action.