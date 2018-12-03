Rangers arrest target killer

Sindh Rangers on Sunday arrested target killer of Muthaida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) from Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city.

According to the details shared by the paramilitary forces, MQM-L’s target killer was nabbed from Disco Bakery, an area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi. “The arrested killer identified as Farooq, was involved and wanted to LEAS in many heinous crimes of murders and others in the metropolis,” the spokesperson of the Rangers said.

Farooq also played an active role in clash between MQM and Lyari gang war and also killed one in 2013.

The arrested target killer was later handed over to the police by Sindh Rangers. The Sindh Police and Rangers on Sunday arrested two target killer of Muthaida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) from Karachi’s area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

According to the details, MQM-L’s target killer was nabbed from Disco Bakery, an area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi and the security officials recovered modern weapons from the target killers.

Accused Naseem the weapons were recovered from Hill Park on the information revealed by accused Naseem.

According to the police, three 9MM pistols, one sniper gun, made by Russian structure, and one 30 bore pistol among other weapons recovered from Hill Park, while the sniper gun has 1KM target to hit range.

Share on: WhatsApp