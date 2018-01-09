Rangers arrest six suspected criminals

Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, on Monday arrested six suspects from different areas of the city for their alleged involvement in different criminal activities and recovered weapons.

Four of the suspects, identified as Atiq Ahmed, Naveed, Mehmood Ahmed and Abdul Saleem, were arrested from Madina Colony and Saeedabad areas of the city.

The suspects, associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London, are involved in extortion, land grabbing and preparation of fake documents, according to a Rangers statement issued here.

Two other suspects, identified as Ashfaq Ali and Daniyal Nasir, are arrested from North Nazimabad and Shah Faisal Colony.

The suspects are involved in motorcycle and mobile phone snatching and other criminal activities.

The Rangers have handed over the suspects to police for further investigation.—APP

