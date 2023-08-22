RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Rangers troops deployed along international border with India have apprehended six Indian nationals inside Pakistani territory for trying to smuggle narcotics, weapons and ammunition into Pakistan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the arrests were made during July 29 to August 3, 2023.

It is surprising that these smugglers could cross the heavily fenced border under perpetual surveillance of Indian Border Security Force (BSF). “It shows likely complicity of BSF troops in narcotics and weapons smuggling,” the ISPR said. In addition, it is also surprising that Indian BSF troops have so far failed to report six missing citizens.

“Four of these smugglers, namely Gurmeej son of Guldeep Singh, Shinder Singh son of Bhora Singh, Juginder Singh son of Thakur Singh and Vishal son of Jagga belong to Ferozpur, Rattan Pal Singh son of Mahinder Singh belongs to Jalandhar and Garvender Singh son of Mukhtiar Singh belongs to Ludhiana,” read the statement.

These Indian smugglers will be dealt as per law of the land for illegally entering into Pakistan and indulging in nefarious activities.

Security forces of Pakistan will continue to maintain vigil and expect that Indian BSF will act professionally and sever their ties with smuggling rackets operating from their territory.