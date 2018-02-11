Rangers arrest six alleged criminals

Pakistan Rangers- Sindh has arrested six alleged criminals from different areas of the city.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the Rangers arrested accused identified as Muhammad Aslam Qurashi ails Bori from BiIlal Colony for his alleged involvement in heinous crimes including target killings. In another raid, the Rangers arrested three street criminals identified as Salman Ahmad alias Salu, Rizwan Ahmad Khan and Noman Ali Khan from Shareefabad area.

Two other accused identified as Rehan Gul and Syed Rehman were arrested from Gulshan-e- Memar on charges of aerial firing for creating terror in the area.

Illegal arms and stolen property was also recovered from the possession of accused. Later, they were handed over to the police for further legal action.—APP

Related