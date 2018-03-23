Rangers arrest seven including a terrorist

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh Thursday during a crackdown in various parts of the city claimed to have arrested seven accused including a terrorist involved in various crimes.

According to a press release issued here, the Rangers carried out a crackdown in New Karachi area and arrested an accused identified as Inayat Ullah Brohi alias Aanni who belongs to a banned organization. It was further informed that the accused is involved in various terrorism activities.

Two alleged drug peddlers identified as Fida Ullah and Muhammad Ali arrested from the areas of Clifton and Docks.

In another joint action the Rangers and the Police arrested 4 accused from Nazimabad and New Karachi areas. The accused were identified as Tanveer Maseeh, Paloos, Ali Muhammad and Sami Ullah alias Sami and told that they were involved in the drug peddling.

Stolen property, illegal weapons, ammunition and narcotics were also recovered from the possession of the arrested accused. They were handed over to the Police for the further legal action.—APP

